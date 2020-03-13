MURRAY – Police say a medical emergency might have contributed to a Murray man crashing into the front of JC Penney.
The Murray Police Department responded at 8:05 a.m. Thursday to a single vehicle injury collision at JC Penney off 12th Street. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle that was operated by Colby Traylor, 26, of Murray, that had struck JC Penney near the front entrance. Based off statements gathered at the scene, Traylor was traveling east on 121 North and crossed over North 12th Street and entered the JC Penney parking lot. Traylor continued driving east through the parking lot, and his vehicle struck the building, police said in a news release. A medical emergency may have contributed to this collision, it said.
Traylor was transported to the emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. The Murray Fire Department and the Calloway County Ambulance Service assisted on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.