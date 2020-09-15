HICO – A Princeton man was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital and later airlifted to another facility after he was extricated from a truck in northeastern Calloway County Monday morning.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the Calloway County E-911 Communications Center received a call at approximately 10:56 a.m. Monday reporting a single vehicle accident with injuries and possible entrapment on Lancaster Road, just east of the Hico community and south of Kenlake State Resort Park in Aurora. When responding units arrived, it was discovered that a Chevrolet S10 truck – occupied by the driver, 21-year-old Tyler Derry of Princeton, and three small children – had exited the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The three children were out of the vehicle and had visible injuries. Derry was extricated from the vehicle by non-mechanical means, CCSO said.
All four occupants were transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the MCCH emergency room, CCSO said. Derry and one of the children were later taken by AirEvac to other facilities for further treatment. None of the occupants were wearing seat belts, and booster seats were not in use at the time of the crash, CCSO said. Derry was cited and the accident is still under investigation, with further charges possible. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS and Calloway County Fire-Rescue.
Sheriff Nicky Knight said he would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call CCSO at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address, ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
