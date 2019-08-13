PILOT OAK — The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says that a weekend shooting in the southern portion of the county has resulted in criminal charges.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that Chief Deputy Davant Ramage was dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a shots-fired call in the 2000 block of Hudson Road in the Pilot Oak community about 16 miles southwest of Mayfield.
Upon arriving at the home of the complaining party, Ramage learned that a man and his wife were in their yard playing with their four small children when several shots began being fired and that those rounds were going over those family members through the trees in their front yard. The sheriff’s office said the family members fell to the ground in an effort to avoid being hit by any rounds.
After a few minutes, Ramage reported that the family members ran into the home and called 911. Later, Ramage responded to a nearby residence where the gunfire was thought to have originated. Contact was then made with Javier Garcia, 31, of Hudson Road.
The sheriff’s office said that Garcia admitted to having fired a weapon several times. Garcia also admitted to having consumed alcoholic beverages.
It was determined that the weapons in question were a 30-30 rifle and a .38-caliber pistol. The sheriff’s office said that Garcia stated that he had been upset at the neighbor for something that had occurred earlier, but that the shots were not fired in anger. It also was reported that Garcia stated that he believed he was firing the weapons in a safe manner and direction.
Garcia was arrested without incident and taken to the Graves County Jail in Mayfield. He was charged with six counts of wanton endangerment and his weapons were seized as evidence.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
