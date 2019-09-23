CALLOWAY COUNTY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office investigated a pedestrian hit by a car Friday night.
CCSO said in a news release that the agency received a complaint at 8:47 p.m. Friday around the 3000 block of U.S. 641 south regarding a male that had possibly been hit by a vehicle. Upon their arrival, deputies discovered that the vehicle that collided with the male was already on scene.
Through further investigation, it was discovered that Hunter Smith of New Concord was traveling northbound on 641 South when he heard a loud boom on the passenger side of his vehicle. Hunter stated that his brake lights showed that it was a person and not a mailbox. It was discovered that Beau Hester of Puryear, Tenn. was walking northbound on 641 South close to the white line (fog line).
Hester told deputies he wasn’t familiar with the roadway and was walking against traffic, so he didn’t have time to react. Smith’s passenger mirror of his vehicle collided with Hester’s left arm, CCSO said.. Hester complained of arm pain and was transported to the emergency room for further medical attention. The injuries are non-life threatening.
The accident is being investigated by Deputy Corey Keene. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Murray-Calloway County EMS. Sheriff Sam Steger said he wanted to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address tips@callkyso.com .
