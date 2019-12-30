PADUCAH — At about 2 a.m. on Friday, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to Schneidman Road for a theft in progress. The victim and a witness stated that a male was stealing a generator and once confronted, the male attacked both of them.
The victim sustained minor injuries during the assault and the suspect was able to flee with the generator on an ATV.
During the investigation, the suspect was identified as 30-year-old Anthony Adkins of Paducah.
Detectives later executed a search warrant at Adkins’ residence in the 400 block of Oaks Road in Paducah, KY. They located evidence of the robbery including the victim’s generator.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for Anthony Adkins and is asking the public for assistance in locating him. If anyone knows of Adkins whereabouts, they are asked to call 270-444-8550 or 270-443-8355. Adkins is also a suspect in other area thefts.
