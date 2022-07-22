MURRAY — A Murray man who was charged with manslaughter after killing a Dexter man in a 2021 vehicle collision was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday.
Beau Maness, 24, of Murray, was arrested on Jan. 18, 2021, after he caused an accident that resulted in the death of 73-year-old Jerry Lassiter of Dexter and serious injuries to his wife, Patricia, and their teenaged granddaughter. In a news release at that time, the Murray Police Department said officers responded at about 11:10 a.m. to the intersection of KY 94 West and Robertson Road for a two-vehicle injury collision. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Maness, who said he was traveling northbound on Robertson Road South and drove his vehicle through the intersection with 94 West.
Maness told officers that as he drove his vehicle through the intersection, a vehicle that was traveling east on 94 struck his vehicle. Patricia Lassiter told officers that Maness’s vehicle pulled out from Robertson Road and struck the vehicle Jerry was driving. Patricia, her granddaughter and Maness were all transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, but Jerry was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Maness pleaded guilty in May of this year, to multiple charges, including a count of second-degree manslaughter for killing Jerry Lassiter in the crash. During Thursday’s sentencing hearing, Calloway Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson listened to a victim’s statement and a request for leniency on the length of the sentence from Maness and his attorney, Mitch Ryan. After taking time for deliberation, Jameson issued his order, saying that he found “imprisonment is necessary for the protection of the public because probation, probation with an alternative sentencing plan or conditional discharge would unduly depreciate the seriousness of the defendant’s crime.” He sentenced Maness to serve three eight-year sentences, one five-year sentence and one 30-day sentence, all to be served concurrently. Maness was also ordered to pay all fines and court costs. The sentences are as follows:
• Eight years for a charge of second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony
• Eight years each for two counts of second-degree assault, a Class C felony
• Five years for a firearm-enhanced charge of trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), second or greater offense, a Class C felony
• 30 days for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance which impairs driving ability, first offense, a Class B misdemeanor
At the beginning of the hearing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said there were three indictments against Maness, all of which stemmed from the same fatal crash. He said the Commonwealth initially charged Maness with manslaughter, DUI and fourth-degree assault, but as police got deeper into the investigation, it became clear that the two other occupants of Lassiter’s vehicle were facing more serious injuries than was first realized.
Burkeen said the crash crossed the line from a simple accident into a crime because a test showed that Maness’s blood contained 123 nanograms of THC and 25 nanograms of Delta 9, which indicates that he had either smoked marijuana while driving or had done so right before getting behind the wheel. He said the trafficking charge came after detectives searched Maness’s vehicle for evidence in the homicide case and found a handgun, a large amount of money in denominations indicative of trafficking, 95 grams of marijuana, 220 grams of marijuana wax, scales and plastic baggies.
In asking for an eight-year sentence, Burkeen noted that if the case had gone to trial, a conviction could have resulted in a 20-year sentence. He noted that Maness was convicted in 2019 for trafficking marijuana and that Maness had only served three days in jail before posting bond after the 2021 crash.
In front of an audience of Jerry Lassiter’s family and Maness’s family and supporters, Burkeen called Patricia Lassiter before the court to read a victim’s impact statement. Patricia recounted in detail the Monday morning that “changed my life forever,” saying that immediately after the crash, she remembers being trapped and screaming her husband’s name. She said she could not reach Jerry, but could see that his shoes had been blown off his feet from the impact of the collision. She said their granddaughter was screaming and was hanging upside down from her seat belt as she saw her grandfather dying in front of her.
After being rescued, Patricia said her granddaughter was in the hospital for four days. Now 14 years old, the girl continues to suffer from anxiety and panic attacks, she said. Patricia then spoke of her own injuries, saying she was admitted to three hospitals over several weeks. She said her family was finally able to take her home to Dexter on March 19, two months and a day after the accident.
“I have not personally met Beau Maness,” Patricia said. “He is a troubled young man facing accountability for his unwise choices related to drugs and for the resulting actions. I do want him to know that I’ve forgiven him. God has given me healing and I have the strength to speak today. Yes, I felt Beau should know the extent of the suffering and pain that the actions have caused. This was not only for our loss of Jerry and the injury sustained by (their granddaughter) and by me, but also for him and his family. We are all victims.
“I want Beau to realize that addiction makes him a victim and can lead to terrible consequences, such as the death of a loved husband, father and grandfather, two people severely injured and not one, but two families, suffering as a result of this tragedy. In this life, we have to be held accountable for our actions, so I believe that if justice is done, Beau needs to be incarcerated. Because our accident was not the first, but the third time that he had been arrested on these drug-related charges. Life lessons are difficult to learn, but if we break the law, we must pay for those crimes. I pray that Beau learns the value of his own life and that of others, the value of priceless freedom and the value of having remorse to help seek forgiveness from God. In the end, it is Him that we all must be accountable to.”
Maness’s attorney, Mitch Ryan, said Maness agrees that he should pay for his crimes. He said the court has the option to have Maness serve 365 days and probate the remainder of his sentence. He said he hasn’t had many clients who have actually stated that they deserve jail time, but Maness has and he is remorseful and knows he is responsible for his actions.
Ryan said Maness is still living at the Neartown recovery center even though he had long ago met the requirements to leave. Since entering the facility, he has passed 68 random drug screenings and has attended 350 12-step meetings, Ryan said. He asked the court to consider alternatives to eight years of jail time, saying he would like to see Maness speak at schools to share his message of how drugs can ruin lives.
In addition to Ryan reading several letters of support, he asked Holly Cherry, the transitional living director for Neartown, to speak on his behalf. Cherry said that since entering recovery, Maness had grown from a “scared boy to a man” who had accepted what he had done and had “become a light” to many others in recovery.
Maness also spoke to the court, reading a prepared statement of apology to Jerry Lassiter’s family members. He said that before sobriety, he was a very selfish, self-centered, manipulative person who had no hope or faith and wanted to die every day. He said he now wants to help people and one day open a recovery center somewhere.
“I understand that I have no control over what happens here today and I’m willing to accept whatever happens, even if that means incarceration,” Maness said. “It would be time taken from my life that was taken from somebody else’s.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.