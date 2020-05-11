MURRAY – For Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning, the past several weeks have been rather strange.
His main point of emphasis since he took that job in 2000 has been business recruitment in an effort to persuade companies far and wide to come to the Murray area to build industrial manufacturing facilities that produce numerous jobs. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, this has ceased.
“I’ve been trying to keep the office running, answer phones and emails, pay bills. You know how it is,” Manning said Friday, clearly understating his activity level.
While recruitment has been put on the back burner – due to companies being more concerned about preventing the coronavirus from striking their employees, thus preventing shutdowns – he said he has managed to keep a rather busy schedule. It starts with projects that were already well underway when COVID-19 struck the world.
“TPG Plastics (which is establishing its latest plant at the EDC’s spec building at the Murray West Industrial Park) is really moving fast and I expect construction to be finished in the next 30 days,” Manning said of the Chicago-area company that announced in December that it would be moving into the spec building). “It’s amazing. Bill Adams Construction has done a fantastic job of keeping things moving and TPG’s been bringing in equipment constantly. I believe they’re also making face shields for (personal protective equipment) and that’s a great thing, so that project is moving quite fast.
“With DAE-IL (a South Korean automotive parts company), I’ve been saying this for a long time now, but I expect that to probably take off sometime around June or so, but it depends on COVID and getting in equipment.
“Other than that, you look around, and most of our industries here are functioning at a high level and they’re taking precautions to avoid COVID-19.”
There are also other local projects with which the EDC has been involved. One is its role in assessing applications for a small business grant program being led by the City of Murray. This was something the city instituted in April, where it took funds originally designed for encouraging businesses to locate downtown and formed a separate fund to assist small businesses that are suffering because they closed as part of executive orders from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“I haven’t personally been too involved in that. (Vice President) Brad Davis has been mostly on that and did a good job in putting that together with the city. So we’ve done the leg work on that, basically,” Manning said. “I will tell you that they’re done (with assessing) and checks are in the mail, literally. We were happy to assist.”
During the last meeting of the Murray City Council, Mayor Bob Rogers said that it was his understanding that 93 Murray-area businesses had applied for an available $40,000 in assistance.
“I wasn’t surprised,” Manning said of the high number of applicants. “Understand something, though. This was not intended to be a competitive process. It was intended to be a way to get money to small businesses that qualified under the program.”
In addition, Manning said he is hoping to see several Murray-area businesses attempt to take advantage of another assistance program, this one led by the Purchase Area Development District. It offers up to $25,000 in small business loans to businesses in need of help at this time.
“I’m on that loan committee,” he said. “It may not be happening quite as fast as some of the other things that have been done, but I think there’s plenty of need still out there, and I really hope we get some applications for this from Murray because it can really help.
“It breaks my heart to see small businesses that have the least resources bearing the major brunt of this crisis. It’s nationwide, but my first concern is Murray, Kentucky.”
That last statement parallels what he has been saying since August when word was received that Murray’s Briggs & Stratton plant would be closing this year after a run in the community that began in 1985. Even before August, though, Manning and others were hard at work seeking new companies to bring to Murray. TPG was a success in this regard, while DAE-IL was landed in mid-2018.
“To be honest with you, recruiting is at almost a complete standstill right now. Nobody is going to move a factory right now or open up a new factory,” Manning said. “Nobody is doing anything right now because everybody is sort of trying to shelter in place and take care of what they’ve got.”
However, things have to continue going forward, and Manning said he has been spending a lot of time during the past several weeks trying to determine what the future holds. He said some things are clear, at least to him.
“For a lot of different reasons, I think everybody is going to start rethinking how reliant we have become on China, and it’s our own fault,” he said. “Thirty years ago, we admitted China into the World Trade Organization and gave them favored nation status, and this is generally reserved for people who play by the rules. China has never played by the rules. They steal intellectual property, they flood the markets sometimes with inferior goods, they’ve sold paint with lead in it and all sorts of different things.
“So, from a consumer standpoint, I think we've had enough, and from a supply chain standpoint, if you're making something, even in the U.S., but if you rely on supplies from China and that's the only place you get them, you’ve got problems. So I think you’re going to see some legislative efforts to get companies back to the U.S. and, if it happens, and it happens right, then that's the only bright thing that can come out of this whole mess. But I'm not convinced, at this point, that they’ll get it right.”
Manning said a country the U.S. might want to emulate is Japan.
“Japan has started offering incentives to companies they have in China to get them back to Japan, so I think we’re going to need a combination, kind of a carrot and stick, if you will,” he said. “The carrot is, if you come back to the U.S., there are certain incentives from the federal level to get you back to the U.S., and I’m not sure there doesn't need to be some kind of law that says, for essential goods, then at least 25% of those goods need to be made in the U.S. That way, if something like this breaks out again, then at least you have companies that can make essential goods that you have to have. I don’t know how it’ll unfold; I don't know if Congress will do anything, but I know that they should. And they’ll talk about pharmaceuticals, and that's a start, but there's a lot of other things we need in this country besides pharmaceuticals.”
However, while recruiting itself may have stopped, Manning, always thinking ahead, said he is looking for the next opportunity.
“I’ve been putting together a list of U.S. companies that have dominant plants in China. I'm more interested in those plants, be it 3M or whomever, that’s making tons and tons of stuff in China,” he said. “Those are the ones that might re-shore and those are the ones we need to target. But theirs is very difficult information to find. It’s hidden information and the Chinese don't want that out and they’ve been really strong about this.
“If you want to produce something in China, you can’t just go over there, build a factory and produce it. You have to go into a joint venture with a company over there, so it's all tangled up like that, and they change the name once they’re over there. It makes it harder to kind of figure out who’s on first, so to speak. You can get bits and pieces.
“I do think also that maybe you’ll see a little more European investment in the U.S. because it's a supply chain issue of being dependent.”
