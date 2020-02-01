MURRAY — With the Murray-Calloway County community now a little more than a week removed from seeing production at a longtime manufacturing facility end, attention is now turning to the future.
Two new companies are expected to begin production in Murray during the 2020 year. One is the South Korean auto parts manufacturer DAE-IL, which has constructed a large facility in the Murray West Industrial Park. The other, TPG Plastics, seems to be heading toward its opening date of production at a faster pace. The company is moving into the spec building that the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation had constructed at Murray West a few years ago, for the specific purpose of attracting a company of some type.
TPG accepted the invitation in December.
“On a daily basis, I get a phone call from the same lady wanting to know when they are going to be taking applications at TPG and DAE-IL, and I’m happy to tell you that TPG is moving very rapidly and we are moving very rapidly to get that building ready for them,” said Murray-Calloway EDC President Mark Manning as he gave an update on the two new additions to the Murray-Calloway manufacturing community. “Let’s put it this way. (TPG) is not letting any grass grow under their feet.
“DAE-IL is having some issues with getting the equipment they need shipped in here, but I expect that to pick up in April or May. We haven’t gotten TPG settled in just yet, but they’re working on that building.”
Manning said TPG began making adjustments on the spec building not long after the company hosted a community announcement event at the facility in early December.
“We literally started pouring the slab in the building, I think, a week to the day after we signed the lease on it,” he said, adding that Murray-based Adams Construction is handling that work.
In addition, Manning announced the first hiring at TPG earlier this week. J.T. Hearn is a former employee at Briggs & Stratton.
Manning added that he is looking even further into the future.
“I’m ready or another prospect,” he said. “In my business, it’s kind of like being a compulsive gambler, you know? You’re ready for the next hand.”
He said the EDC is forming a game plan.
“We are embarking on a serious marketing campaign in some areas of the country that are not as business friendly,” he said, acknowledging that the EDC and others who are part of the business recruiting efforts for Murray-Calloway County also are looking at tapping into the already-profitable international market.
That has helped bring DAE-IL and iwis, a German automotive company, to Murray.
“International is certainly still a big part of what we do, but there are areas in this country that are having serious issues with their business environments, or are looking to expand (like TPG did from the Chicago area),” Manning said. “We’re doing everything possible and we will continue to do everything possible until the void (left by Briggs & Stratton’s closing, resulting in the loss of 630 jobs) is not only filled but that our cup floweth over.
“And even then, we will not stop.”
