MURRAY — Murray State University’s observance of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday began Sunday with its traditional march across the campus.
It was a refreshing jaunt from The Quad to the MLK monument between Elizabeth Residential College and Hollis Franklin Hall, if one considers doing this in upper 20s-degree temperatures refreshing. However, the prevailing feeling among the participants was that this weather was really not that big of a challenge.
“I mean, honestly, if you take into consideration the kind of sacrifices that were made in the 1950s, ‘60s and into the ‘70s, and compare it to having to stand outside in the cold for maybe an hour? It doesn’t even compare,” said Murray State senior student Deonte Turnley of Evansville, Indiana, who made that march Sunday that included the singing of songs from the Civil Rights Movement like “We Shall Overcome,” which African Americans used as an anthem in their cause for equal rights against being put in jail, attacked by police dogs and even killed by white supporters of segregation.
“I feel like events like this are a great way to remember the sacrifices that were given,” Turnley said.
An assassin’s bullet ended King’s life in April 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee, but MLK’s memory and his philosophy that all people can co-exist and do so in a civil manner continues today.
“It’s that message. That’s why we’re here,” said Murray State faculty member Regina Hudspeth, who said she and others in her family usually are out of town on the day of this march. “We’ve been visiting grand-babies in Lexington, but we are here this time and I’m glad. Again, it’s all about the message.”
Murray State Vice President of Academic Affairs Don Robertson said he is always moved by the various activities that accompany the MLK observance on campus. The march always ends with an audio recording of King’s famed “I Have a Dream Speech” from 1963 in Washington. Today will see more activity, including a community breakfast and the annual Day of Service that trumpets MLK’s idea that everyone was made to serve.
“Dr. King had a very powerful message and it’s good to see that it’s taken seriously on campus,” Robertson said.
