MURRAY — The Rotary Club of Murray has been like a lot of organizations this year when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotarians have tried to make the best of it, but know it simply has not been the same. That has meant having most meetings this year by video teleconference and when they have been able to meet in person, the atmosphere has been minus the usual vigor for which Rotary meetings are known. Included in this was the absence of an event Rotarians thoroughly enjoy, the annual awards banquet.
It has been a tough year, which is why Friday morning had to seem like a breath of fresh air. Even though the banquet had to be bypassed, the awarding of the Rotarian of the Year honor, though delayed and with a smaller audience than usual, seemed to give everyone a boost of enthusiasm.
And the presentation was very well received by its recipient, Bill Marcum.
“I’m totally surprised, very honored. It’s a high honor and I really appreciate it,” said Marcum, who has served Murray and Calloway County in various ways since arriving in the early 1970s. He helped launch the Angels of Mercy ambulance affiliate in Murray and went on to serve as an officer of Murray State University Public Safety (now the Murray State Police Department) and eventually was Calloway County’s sheriff.
However, he has continued serving since 2014 when his tenure as sheriff ended. He has served several roles in county government, including a stint as Calloway County deputy judge-executive and the county’s solid waste coordinator. He has also served on the Murray-Calloway County Park Board and was part of City of Murray recycling workgroup.
“Here are a few comments from the multitude of nominations in this person’s behalf,” said the host of Friday morning’s ceremony at the office of Murray Main Street Inc. and the Murray Convention and Visitors Bureau, Rotarian Roger Reichmuth, reading from prepared remarks.
“‘This person’s ethic of giving, which motivates his daily conduct, is demonstrated by persistent service to the community.’ Another said, ‘this person volunteers and works unselfishly for virtually every service project of the club’s doing.’ We also had, ‘this person is a work horse, not a show horse,’ while another said, ‘this person always says yes when asked to serve.’”
In 2016, though, Marcum took the leadership of one of the club’s biggest projects, the Make a Difference Day recyclables drive that was co-founded by longtime Murray Rotarian and former Mayor Bill Wells. This came shortly after Wells unexpected death; the event was named in his honor.
“His network of relationships and connections within the community, as well as his deep commitment to and experience with the ethic of reduce, reuse and recycle, enabled him to carry on that work without interruption,” Reichmuth said. “Five times a year, he has coordinated scheduling, publicity, personnel, equipment and traffic flow in order to produce an experience that is as efficient and convenient as it is fun.
“Most have said that this award is overdue.”
Marcum said he believes he has been part of the Murray club the past 12 years.
“I just love Rotary and what we do,” Marcum said. “We just do what we need to do to continue serving. We try to put others before us and serve our community and internationally. Don’t forget that we do a lot of stuff through Rotary International too.”
