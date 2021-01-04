Marshall coroner ID’s man found near Draffenville exit

DRAFFENVILLE – The Marshall County Coroner’s Office says it investigated the death of a 25-year-old Ballard County man on New Year’s Day near the Draffenville exit of Interstate 69.
The Coroner’s Office said in a Facebook post on Saturday that a body was reported on Friday at the 47 mile marker on I-69 South. The agency sent him to Louisville for an autopsy.
“We made contact with his family and made a positive identification,” the post said. “Please join us in prayers for the family of Andrew E. Blakey of the Barlow community in Ballard County.”
The investigation team from the Marshall County Coroner’s Office included Coroner Michael Gordon, Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner and Deputy Coroner Bryan Dillworth.
“We want to thank the various agencies that assisted or participated in this investigation,” the office said. “The Benton Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police Post 1, Marshall County 911 Dispatch, Palma-Briensburg Fire Department and Marshall County Rescue Squad.”
The Ledger & Times was unable to reach anyone at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for comment before deadline Sunday.
