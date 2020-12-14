WASHINGTON — Terry Carmack, a Marshall County native with ties to Murray and Murray State University, was named as U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s new chief of staff last week. In a telephone interview with the Ledger & Times, Carmack reflected on the long journey that brought him from a small western Kentucky community to lead the team behind the most powerful senator in the country.
Carmack grew up in the Briensburg area of Marshall County, and he still has family in the area. His sister, Vickie Travis, is a former member of the Murray State Board of Regents and is currently the chair of the Calloway County Republican Party.
Carmack’s career had modest beginnings when he was still a student at Murray State. At the time, McConnell was not that well-known outside of the Louisville area, but he was running to win the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate. In the fall of 1983, Carmack became interested and applied to join the candidate’s campaign before the Republican primary. He left Murray State and officially joined the campaign in January 1984, so he was on the team for the 10 months leading up to McConnell’s defeat of Democratic incumbent Walter Dee Huddleston.
“I was at Murray State University as a political science major after I graduated from Marshall County High School in 1980, and I had always had an interest in government and politics,” Carmack said. “Through a friend, I was told about this man who was the Jefferson County judge-executive who was going to run for the U.S. Senate. So I simply wrote him a letter and sent him my resumé, and he actually hired me. So I dropped out of school, truthfully having no idea if he would win or lose, starting in 1984, when I joined his campaign as his driver. I spent a good deal of my time driving the senator around the state. We call that the ‘Mitch who?’ year.
“I was a very junior member of the team, but he ended up winning, so I ended up moving to Washington in January 1985 when Sen. McConnell did, and I worked in the mailroom. I was thrilled to just be on Capitol Hill and work for the senator, never dreaming that someday a number of years later, I might end up as the chief of staff.”
The transition will officially take place in January. Carmack will replace outgoing Chief of Staff Phil Maxson of Lexington, whom a news release said served in that role since 2017 and is returning to Kentucky to raise his family.
“I’ll continue to be able to serve Sen. McConnell and Kentucky, just from a different vantage point because I’ll be back in Washington D.C., but we’ll continue to travel back and forth from Washington to Kentucky, where I will continue to keep my residence in Oldham County (in the city of Prospect),” Carmack said.
Although Carmack has worked for McConnell for many years, the senator isn’t the only federal elected official for whom Carmack has worked during his career in politics. He was former 1st District Congressman Ed Whitfield’s chief of staff after he took office in 1995, and he also served as former Congresswoman Anne Northup’s chief of staff for the decade she represented the 3rd District in Congress, from 1997 to 2007. He also worked in the White House in 1989 under President George H.W. Bush, as well as Bush’s 1988 and 1992 campaigns. He also served as the chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky in 1994. The news release said he also worked as the political director at the National Republican Congressional Committee and for the Small Business Administration.
While working in McConnell’s mailroom, Carmack decided to continue his education at George Mason University, eventually earning his bachelor’s degree.
“When I was in the mailroom, I was working during the day and going to night school until I graduated from George Mason, but I tell people my real college experience was at Murray State, which is such a great institution,” he said. “That’s where I feel like I went to college even though it’s not technically where I graduated.”
Carmack said he looks forward to continuing to serve McConnell and the state in his new capacity.
“I want to continue to serve Sen. McConnell and Kentucky, and in particular, I have a fondness for western Kentucky because that’s where I grew up,” he said. “There are a lot of important things happening in western Kentucky, whether it’s the hospitals during this pandemic, Land Between the Lakes or Asian carp. So there are plenty of challenges and I’m proud to be from western Kentucky and to help Sen. McConnell as we address many of those issues.”
Carmack said he is a history buff, especially as it relates to government and politics, so he thinks it will be fun to be back in Washington.
“There are historic moments; I’ve attended most of the presidential inaugurations over the years, and I’ve been there for good times and bad times,” he said. “I happened to be working at the White House in 1989 when the Berlin Wall came down. I was on Capitol Hill on that tragic day of 9/11. People have strong feelings in Washington, but there are a lot of good people who are doing their best to serve our country.”
Georgia is in the process of holding two runoff elections in which two Republican incumbents are running for reelection to the Senate. Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively, so it won’t be known for certain which political party will control the Senate until after those elections take place on Jan. 5.
If both Democrats were to win, the parties would be tied 50-50 in the Senate, which would barely give Democrats the edge, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris being a tie-breaking vote in her new role. If one or both Republicans win the races, McConnell would most likely continue to be the most powerful senator in the country. Whatever happens, he will remain one of the most important people in Washington.
“The way I look at that is, regardless of who wins, Sen. McConnell is still the key person on the Republican side, whether he is the majority leader or the minority leader,” Carmack said. “Of course, we hope he will continue to serve as the majority leader.”
On Nov. 10, McConnell’s Republican colleagues unanimously voted to reelect him as their leader.
Travis said she and their family were very proud of all Carmack had achieved in his career.
“My brother has always had a strong interest in politics even at an early age,” Travis said. “No doubt, he got that interest from our Daddy. Who would have thought he would end up working on presidential campaigns and at the White House?”
Travis added, “Terry’s first job in Washington was working in Mitch McConnell’s mail room in the Russell Senate Office Building. Now he will be chief of staff in that very same building. It’s a great success story. Our family has loved watching Terry’s career and we are very proud of him. We all have so much respect for Sen. McConnell. He has become Kentucky’s most prominent and important elected official ever.”
