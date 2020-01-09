CALLOWAY COUNTY — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is requesting assistance in locating, 29-year-old Ryan K. Schoppe.
Schoppe is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, kidnapping and theft by unlawful taking. According to information from MCSO, Schoppe forced his way into the residence of a 28-year-old Marshall County woman Thursday morning.
Once inside, Schoppe assaulted the woman and took the victim’s 5-month-old baby which he believes is his child. He also stole the victim’s cellphone as well as the victim’s 2008 Buick Enclave. Schoppe later dropped the infant off at a residence in Calloway County, where it was recovered by MCSO, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police.
As of Thursday afternoon, Schoppe is still at large and in possession of the victim's vehicle. If people come into contact with the suspect or vehicle bearing Kentucky license plate number 575-ZYX, please do not approach the subject, phone Marshall County Central Dispatch at 270-527-1333 or your local law enforcement agency. Schoppe should be considered armed and dangerous.
