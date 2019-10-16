AURORA — A man suspected of robbing a Marshall County business Tuesday afternoon was arrested shortly after the crime was reported.
Detective Jody Cash of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening that Jeffrey Tapp, 63, was taken into custody after a traffic stop at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of KY 408 and U.S. 68 in the Aurora community of southeastern Marshall County near the Calloway County line.
Tapp is suspected of robbing the Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union office in Draffenville. In a release, Lake Chem said no employees were harmed. Cash said the robbery was reported at about 4 p.m.
Cash said that upon arrival at the business, deputies were able to obtain what he called a good description of the vehicle the robber used in leaving the scene. He said that it was a short time later that a vehicle of that description was sighted in Benton, about five miles from Draffenville.
At that time, Cash said a Benton Police Department officer spotted the vehicle and began following it. Soon, units from the sheriff’s office and Kentucky State Police also joined in pursuing the vehicle, finally making the stop in Aurora.
Cash said Tapp is being charged with first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence. He said evidence was discovered inside the suspect’s vehicle that he says links Tapp to the crime in Draffenville. Cash said Tapp was arrested and taken to the Herman Ford Detention Center in Benton.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
