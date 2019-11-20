MURRAY — A Marshall County man was arrested Sunday after brandishing a firearm and threatening a woman in Murray.
According to a press release from the Murray Police Department, officers responded to a local restaurant to meet with a female victim who was reporting threats from her ex-boyfriend. After arriving on the scene, officers located the victim, who said she was being threatened with a handgun by her ex-boyfriend, Billy J. Puckett.
The release said the victim stated that Puckett brandished a handgun from the center console of the vehicle they were in, chambered a round, and then verbally threatened her. The victim was able to flee from the vehicle and hide until officers arrived. After an investigation into the incident and after speaking with witnesses to the incident, an arrest warrant was obtained for Puckett.
Puckett was then located by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Puckett was arrested by MPD officers and charged with one count of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of third-degree terroristic threatening. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
The Murray Police Department reminds the public that any individual charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
