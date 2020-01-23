MARSHALL COUNTY — Marshall County attorney Ryan Yates announced in December that he is running for Family Court Judge of the 42nd Judicial Circuit of Calloway and Marshall Counties. The seat was left vacant by the 2019 retirement of Judge Rob Mattingly.
Yates has spent nearly two decades in public service before he returned to school at Southern Illinois University, School of Law. Yates has been a practicing attorney over 13 years, with much of his experience falling within the jurisdiction of the family court.
Yates said that he has spent his life trying to be in service of others, and views the position of Family Court Judge as an opportunity to continue doing so.
“All of my work in life, I have been dedicated to helping individuals,” Yates said. “At age 18, I started as a volunteer firefighter and ultimately was an EMT. Every day, I was called on to help people on what would probably be the worst day of their life, with the expectation that I would be able to handle the situation.”
Yates continued to work as a paramedic through law school, and said his goal was to make a difference in each life he encountered. Yates said he carried that personal philosophy forward once he began to practice law.
“I adopted that as I went into the practice of law, seeking to help each client through their difficult times,” he said. “As I seek this position as Family Court Judge, my desire really hasn’t changed. My desire is to help every individual I encounter. That position as a whole can really benefit the entire community.”
Yates said he views the role of Circuit Family Court Judge as one of the most important positions in the community because of the impact a judge can have on children and families.
“The days are long and the things the Family Court Judges sees and hears are often raw and disturbing, yet are the reality too many children face on a daily basis,” Yates said. “The trauma seen in the Family Courtroom is no less stressful than what I experienced in the field as a paramedic. Having held the hand of a critically injured child while we extricated him from the same wrecked car that claimed his mother’s life is just one of the experiences that has prepared me for this endeavor.”
Yates is married to Rachel Yates, sports correspondent for the Marshall County Tribune-Courier. They have four sons and one daughter. Their oldest son is in the United States Coast Guard. Their twin sons are 2017 Marshall County High School graduates. One is a student at Transylvania University in Lexington, and the other is a United States Air Force ROTC student at the University of Kentucky.
Yates is one of three candidates to have announced plans to seek Mattingly’s seat. The two receiving the most votes in the non-partisan primary will move on to compete in the general election in November 2020.
