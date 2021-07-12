MARSHALL COUNTY — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that a shooting on Tuesday night left one person injured and four others facing charges for multiple offenses.
In a news release late Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed portion of the county a little before midnight on Tuesday. The deputies were responding to a call that a male subject had been shot.
The sheriff’s office said that, upon arrival, deputies encountered several subjects outside of a residence and began to clear the area in an attempt to locate the victim and the apparent suspect in the shooting. The victim, who was reported to have been shot, was located and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.The sheriff’s office said that the unidentified victim was treated and released with minor injuries.
An investigation determined that a shooting had, in fact, occurred at the residence. In the process, deputies also were able to locate a firearm, as well as the alleged shooter, who was taken into custody.
In addition to the original call, three other adults were arrested on several outstanding warrants and drug charges that stemmed from over a pound of crystal methamphetamine being located. The sheriff’s office said that the methamphetamine that discovered had a street value of about $50,000.
The sheriff’s office said that the alleged shooter was Joshua Adams of Benton, who was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, burglary in the first degree, assault in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree and possession of marijuana.
Amber Amaro of Hardin was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Amaro was also charged on an outstanding warrant from Calloway County.
Jocelyn McCurdy of Murray was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and promoting contraband. McCurdy was also charged on an outstanding warrant from Calloway County.
Charles Morgan of Calvert City was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All four subjects were taken to the Herman Ford Detention Center in Benton and are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The sheriff’s office was assisted on scene by the West Marshall Fire Department, Marshall County EMS, detectives from the sheriff’s office’s Narcotics Division and the Benton Police Department.
