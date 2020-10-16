BENTON — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said three arrests resulted Wednesday after an attempted armed robbery was reported in Benton.
In a news release Thursday, the sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to a call of an attempted armed robbery that had occurred in the parking lot of a Benton business. Upon arrival, the victim was able to provide a description of the suspects and the vehicle they were apparently using.
Soon, a Marshall detective located a vehicle matching that description and began to follow it as it attempted to leave the area at high speed. Another detective then intercepted the vehicle, which proceeded to move through a residential yard, headed toward the lead detective’s vehicle.
The sheriff’s office said that the suspect vehicle nearly struck another vehicle in the Merrywood community before coming to the end of a dead-end street, where it pulled into the yard of the last residence on that street. It was here that three occupants exited the vehicle and began fleeing, the sheriff’s office said.
Eventually, deputies, assisted by other law enforcement agencies, as well as K9 units, apprehended the suspects. An investigation then resulted in the discovery of several firearms, methamphetamine and marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.
All three suspects reside in Mayfield.
Ethan Harrison was charged with robbery in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, fleeing/evading police in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devin Brown was charged with robbery in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and fleeing/evading police in the second degree.
Dalton Brown was charged with robbery in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, wanton endangerment in the first degree and fleeing/evading police in the second degree.
Assisting Marshall deputies were officers from the Benton Police Department, McCracken County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit, Kentucky State Police troopers and Marshall County District 2 Constable.
The sheriff’s office also wished to thank residents and businesses in the area who provided detailed information in this case. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
