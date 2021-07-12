HARDIN — A Murray man is facing multiple charges in relation to a shooting that was reported late Wednesday night in southern Marshall County.
In a news release, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that it was dispatched just before midnight on Wednesday to a home on Hardin Trailer Lane. Upon arriving, deputies say that a male victim was discovered in the home and had received multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was flown to a Level 1 trauma center for treatment of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Upon arriving, deputies learned that the suspects in the incident had apparently fled the area in a vehicle and that neighboring homes had reportedly been riddled with gun shots. The sheriff’s office said that one deputy reported that a bullet came to rest only inches from a child.
Soon, Marshall authorities were asking for assistance from neighboring law enforcement agencies. Among these were both the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and the Murray Police Department. Detectives eventually were able to locate Kisen Richardson, 21, of Murray, who was arrested.
Richardson has been charged with assault in the first degree, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.