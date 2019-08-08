HARDIN — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said two residents of the county were arrested earlier this week on drug-related charges.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said detectives were conducting an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the county. During this investigation on Monday, detectives observed Ryan Curry in the area of Pirates Cove, a community in southern Marshall County along Jonathan Creek.
The sheriff’s office said Curry had an active arrest warrant and was operating a vehicle on a suspended license while under surveillance. Detectives then made contact with Curry and soon Deputy Lofton Rowley and K-9 unit Fox were at the scene.
The sheriff’s office said that upon arrival, Fox alerted to the vehicle for the presence of narcotics, and detectives then searched the vehicle. Detectives allegedly located about a half-pound of meth and more than $250 cash. Curry was then arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving an officer false identifying information, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended/revoked license and failure to appear in court.
Detectives then continued the investigation and arrested Tamera Russell. During that arrest, the sheriff’s office said another ounce of meth was discovered, along with digital scales, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Russell was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (more than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The meth that was seized has a street value of about $18,200, the sheriff’s office said.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
