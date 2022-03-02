MURRAY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new COVID-19 masking guidance Friday, shifting away from using cases counts as a barometer for community transmission. The new guidance is focused on reducing strain on local healthcare systems, not reducing transmission of the virus.
CDC has developed new metrics and incorporated them into, what it calls, Community Levels. Jamie Hughes, public health director for the Calloway County Health Department, explained, “They are looking at hospitalizations, the current impact on the healthcare system as a whole and put that in with the case rates to calculate the Community Level.”
The new guidance explicitly states that people are always free to wear a mask if they so choose and that those who have symptoms, have tested positive or have been exposed should wear a mask. At all levels, CDC recommends staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and getting tested if you have symptoms.
At the “medium” level, CDC recommends those at high risk for severe illness should talk to a healthcare provider about mask-wearing as well as taking other precautions to reduce their risk. In counties designated at the “high” level, everyone should wear a mask in indoor public places; in addition, CDC states that those at high risk for severe illness may want to take additional precautions at this level.
The announcement prompted many organizations to announce dropping masking requirements. As of Monday, Murray Independent School District no longer requires masks on buses. Murray State University is no longer requiring masks in any campus buildings. Starting Tuesday, masks are also no longer required in state government office buildings.
It should be noted that the new guidelines do not apply to healthcare organizations where masks are still required. Their masking guidelines are still dictated by the old community transmission rates.
Jeff Eye, vice president of patient care services at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, said, “Part of the calculus was looking at the higher transmission rate and less severe disease and the fact that there is substantial amount of immunity either through natural immunity or vaccinated immunity and that changes their recommendations, which is appropriate.”
Hughes noted that case numbers got so high with the Omicron surge that the local baseline for case counts has shifted. “When the cases started to go down, we were still at Delta-levels for cases, and we were excited about getting down that far. We saw this huge high peak and then it went down and even though it was still at a high level we were so excited. Our county was still red,” he said.
“They’re doing their calculations based on Omicron. If we’re cranking out 250 cases a week, that’s still only 12 to 14 in the hospital; and we managed that fairly well. It’s not comfortable, but it’s not crisis-mode. That was when we had three weeks over 650,” Eye said. “That’s the problem, anytime the hospital census of COVID patients is pushing 20 or more, then things get tense; but their stated goal was to keep the hospitals from being overtaxed.”
While the guidelines consider the number of hospitalized COVID patients, they do not consider overall hospital capacity among the indicators. To that end, Eye noted, “We talked (at last week’s board meeting) that we were down to (11) hospitalized patients, but our census was 92. The hospital was very full. There is no taking into consideration other things causing your hospital to be at capacity.”
“It’s a fair point to say that if the hospital is very full, it takes very limited COVID admissions to push that over the edge because any increase in patient volume when a hospital is full is difficult,” Eye said.
In his press briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said that overall hospital capacity is “something we are going to watch.” He noted that the new guidance shows that CDC is assessing the prevalence of COVID in a county based on the number of people hospitalized for the disease.
“We are in constant contact with our hospitals, and if we need to make changes based on a lack of space, then we will absolutely do so,” Beshear reassured. “(These are) certainly not the only (metrics) that we are looking at.”
There will no longer be daily updates with the new system. Instead, the CDC will update its County Levels map weekly. Eye said that is his only criticism of the change.
“If it starts to ramp up quickly, is it going to be sensitive enough to put people back on precautions fast enough before you’ve already got significant community transmission? Eye asked. However, he noted, “If we saw the situation changing where we would project that we would be in a higher level by the next publicly reported time, we would put out a statement.”
Hughes said that the Kentucky Department of Public Health has not provided him information regarding how local health departments should be monitoring the new metrics. Both Hughes and Eye agreed that there will likely be some kind of collaboration between CCHD and MCCH, but the specifics still need to be worked out.
“As of (Thursday), they were showing Calloway, actually, in the medium section of community level while the majority of the state of Kentucky on (Thursday) was in the high end of community level, which is where they’re encouraging masking,” Hughes said. “The medium is where we’re probably going to spend a lot of our time. Hopefully, we’ll get to low.”
“When, at the hospital, we were in the height of the Omicron with 37 patients and very few resources available, I would still go the grocery store and there would be no one wearing a mask; and that’s when it was required by the CDC for everybody to have one anytime they were in public,” Eye said. “If this results in people being able to move to use these as on-and-off ramps into wearing a mask/not wearing a mask based on the (County Level), then it will be a great change. As opposed to the guidance where everybody was supposed wear them but a large percentage of the population did not wear them.”
“It’s the best tool and guidance that we have at the moment,” Beshear said. “We always hope that having more specific and more targeted guidance will help with compliance we just need a commitment by our local leaders, but also by all of our individual families that I know are relieved to have new guidance at the same time, while we learn to live with COVID. We cannot ignore it.”
