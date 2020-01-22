MURRAY — A long-serving member of the Murray-Calloway Transit Authority Board of Trustees will be stepping down from her position.
Board member Jeanne Mathis announced during the MCTA’s monthly meeting Tuesday that she will be stepping down from her position on the board in order to provide care for her ailing mother. Mathis has served on the MCTA board for more than a decade, and she said she valued her time helping her community.
“This is going to be my last meeting, because I need to resign. I sent a letter to Rodney (Skinner, MCTA executive director) and the judge-executive,” Mathis said. “I have become a caretaker for my mother, and she is living with me now. She has dementia and it is taking up about all of my time to take care of her.”
Mathis said that in order to be able to care for her mother, something had to go somewhere else.
“I have enjoyed it and I have grown through this,” Mathis said. “I see a lot of the community through this board, and I have treasured every day I have come to one of these meetings. I feel like I have given something to the community, and it has given back to me too.
“So I encourage everybody to be a part of a board at some point.”
Other board members, such as Darrel McFerron, conveyed their thanks to Mathis for her many years of service to the board.
“I certainly applaud you for your years you have put in here, and you have offered tremendous support for this organization,” McFerron said.
