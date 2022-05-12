MURRAY – Although it should cool down a little in a couple of days, this May’s temperatures are trending significantly higher than average, and any potential pleasantly cool spring days appear to be behind us.
Justin Holland, Murray’s official weather observer for the National Weather Service’s Paducah office, said that like Wednesday, the NWS expects today’s high to be around 88 or 89 degrees. The heat index will be about 95 degrees, he said.
“This is about 10 to 15 degrees above average,” Holland said. “Typically, this time of the year, we have highs in the upper 70s, so we’re (considerably above that). I don’t expect this trend to last many more days because come this weekend, we’ll drop back down into the low-to-mid-80s. Then next week it will probably be in the 80-to-85-degree range for next week, which will still be above average, but not nearly as bad as what it is now.”
Even so, Holland said the overall trend for the next two weeks still favors slightly above-average temperatures. He said he was encouraged to see some people around town opening up their home swimming pools to cool off, and he encouraged people to stay healthy as everyone starts getting adjusted to the heat.
“People need to wear light-colored clothing,” Holland said. “If people wear dark-colored clothing, that tends to make them hotter. They need to find plenty of plenty of shade and drink plenty of water. They need to work early in the day before 10, or do outside jobs later in the evening. Typically, the hottest part of the day is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., so if they could do things outside of those times, that would probably be best for them.”
Law enforcement agencies usually remind the public during the summer to take extra precautions to make sure they don’t leave children in their vehicles when they go inside a business or inside their home, and Holland echoed that sentiment. Kentucky Police State has recommended in past news releases that parents with babies or toddlers leave a stuffed animal in their front passenger seat any time their child is in the vehicle so that they will be unlikely to forget the child is in the back seat.
Holland said now is a good time to double-check the air conditioning in your home and vehicle to make sure you are prepared for temperatures to continue rising.
“People also need to open up their vents under their house,” Holland added. “A lot of them may still be closed for the cold months. Now that summer is coming on, they need to open up their vents to let the hot air out of the crawlspace.”
