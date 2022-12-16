MAYFIELD – After months of clearing condemned buildings and debris, the City of Mayfield is solidly transitioning to the rebuilding phase of recovering from the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
Last week, officials announced an Iowa company, Osmundson Mfg. Co., is making a $12.5 million investment to build a new facility in Mayfield, creating 80 new, high-quality jobs.
“I did not think that, within a year, that we would have an announcement of that type,” said Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan in an interview last week. “I don’t have a business background – I have a school-teacher background – but I knew there was a company out there somewhere that would come to us and say, ‘We want to be a part of your rebuilding process.’”
O’Nan recognized that is not the company’s sole reason for opening a new facility in Mayfield, but said it was an important part of the decision.
“They want to be involved in this community,” O’Nan said. “The two times I have been with (President of Osmundson Mfg. Co.) Heather Bruce, she has talked about that as much as she’s talked about with me the logistics of building and the process of hiring and getting the business off the ground here. I’m so thankful for them. They’ve never expanded outside of Iowa, and they’re coming to us.”
In addition to the Osmundson announcement, O’Nan called the groundbreaking for the new FNB bank downtown that took place last Friday was “monumental” in terms of getting the rebuild phase started.
“What a horrible way to clear your city,” O’Nan said. “We look back now and think, ‘Oh, gosh. We’ve lost so many buildings.’ But that’s not going to change; they’re cleared; we’ve got empty lots now. So, now is the time to recreate yourself, recreate this town.”
Mayfield Rebuilds is the committee tasked with developing a plan for rebuilding, using a community-based approach. On Monday, they presented their final report to the city council. In addition, urban planner Mark Arnold showed a preliminary rendering of the new city design.
“They started back in March with polling the community,” O’Nan said. “They’ve had public meetings; they’ve polled the school students, which is one of my favorite parts of it, and said, ‘What do you want our town to be? We’ve got this clean slate almost; what do you want? What do you want to keep? What are your dreams?’”
According to the committee’s mission statement, “Mayfield Rebuilds is dedicated to devising a blueprint for rebuilding a city devastated by disaster; we will recognize, value and empower all voices in our community to craft the foundation of a vibrant city guided by a small-town sense of community. We will strive to honor our history while creating a brighter future for all as we work together to realize our collective vision for the City of Mayfield.”
Several subcommittees focused on specific areas of the rebuilding effort, namely education; business; health and welfare; arts, recreation, quality of life; housing; transportation and utilities; and rebuild and design.
“As far as the education component,” O’Nan explained, “we’re working with the school system and economic development, looking at the jobs that are here and how to keep our children in this community – everybody hopes for that.”
Outcomes identified in the final report include having affordable housing options, improving the KY 45 corridor and building a community center and a maker’s space.
“A lot of people have said or we’ve heard, too many one-way streets, so we can look at that now,” O’Nan said. “We hear that they want more walkable areas; they want more green spaces. … One of the things is to widen the sidewalks. They talk about a farmers’ market – we have people who love the Murray Farmers’ Market. I’ve been to them in other cities, and farmers’ markets can be so much fun and so beneficial to the city. So, we look forward, in the future, to getting that working in a downtown spot.”
Some of the projects will not require a lot of grant funding and can be implemented in the near future, such as promoting the local skilled training center and starting a “shop local” campaign; however, many of the projects will take more time to fund, implement and complete.
“One of the things I know they’ve looked at (is) underground utilities. Well, that’s a huge project,” O’Nan said. “That’s something we will look at and say, ‘OK, if this is something the city desires, how do we go about getting the granting and who do we have to work with that?’ There’s all kinds of things – some huge, some that we can possibly do within the next year or two and some we can probably get to work on right now.”
During the commemoration service held Saturday at Graves County High School, Gov. Andy Beshear acknowledged that rebuilding will be a long and arduous task that includes much more than just repairing buildings and pledged the state’s continued support throughout the process.
“I know that there’s still a lot of work to be done even one year after,” Beshear said. “We are not going anywhere. I know this rebuilding effort is going to continue to take time, and we’re going to continue to show up, to do what we can to repair lives and to repair buildings, but also to restore hope.”
“The very best part of it is the people and the spirit that’s here and to create a new backdrop for the people who grew up here,” O’Nan said. “I moved here as a young bride in 1976, so my childhood backdrop is not Mayfield; but for so many of our people here, it is. So, that, for them, is gone; but we can certainly build a new backdrop for their grandchildren and the future generations to come, and that is our goal.”
