MAYFIELD – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Sunday will mark the last day for Graves County residents to place tornado debris on the right of way for the agency’s final pass-through.
According to USACE’s website, the agency works when needed under the direction of the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support state and local governments in responding to major disasters. The Louisville District received the mission assignment from FEMA to remove and dispose of the debris piled at the right of ways – defined as the 15 feet on both sides of a road – in Graves County after the Dec. 10 tornado and has been working with state and local agencies since then. The last pass began on March 1.
“March 13 is the last day for new debris to come to the right of way, and that only applies to storm-related debris,” said George Minges, the USACE’s Louisville District emergency management chief. “We are not taking any more new demolition of structures at this time, so if you were going to knock down your house or your commercial structure, we can’t pick that up off the right of way, but if there is storm-related debris and stuff that was blown into your yard – limbs, trees and stuff like that – we can take that.”
Although Sunday is the last day to put storm debris by the side of the road, Minges said the job probably won’t be complete for a couple of weeks after that.
“We are still finishing the contract at the end of March,” he said. “What we are doing with the last pass is we are backing that up a little bit so we have time for our contractor to demobilize, do site restoration and all those types of things. (That means) that the 13th for last pass is the physical last day to have new debris come out to the right of way. Our trucks are still going to run for the next week or so after that picking up all the new stuff that comes out, and in the last week of March, we will be mobilizing, cleaning up and heading out.”
Minges said that with ice and snow and a large amount of rain frequently creating unsafe conditions for debris removal in the last two months, weather has by far been the biggest challenge in completing the work. However, he said the USACE has been able to stay on schedule because of the “robust volunteer response” locally.
“We’ve got organizations out here that are helping to push that debris and get it to the right of way,” Minges said. “We’ve seen a lot of the locals and the citizens of Mayfield and Graves County who are recovering themselves taking care of the work, pushing that to the right of way. So that volunteer response and the response of the community is what has allowed us to stay on schedule despite weather delays.
“There have been hundreds of volunteers out here. There have been multiple volunteer organizations, and I can think of at least three or four off the top of my head. In the earlier days of the response, we had our trailer set up here in Mayfield and we would have people from Missouri or Iowa just showing up with a pickup truck and an excavator saying, ‘I’m here to help.’ It’s not unusual to get the volunteer organizations showing up to help out, but this has been the largest response that I have seen in my career.”
As of Thursday, the USACE had picked up 359,000 cubic yards of debris from the right of way. Since there was an estimated 400,000 yards on the right of way at the start, that leaves 41,000 yards to go. Katelyn Newton, public affairs chief for the USACE Louisville District, said the 359,000 cubic yards equates to approximately 22 football fields filled 10 feet deep with debris.
A USACE news release said debris should be sorted into five categories:
• Vegetative debris (tree branches, logs, leaves, plants)
• Hazardous waste (oil, batteries, paint, cleaning supplies, compressed gas)
• Electronics (TVs, computers, phones, DVDs)
• Construction debris (building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet, furniture, plumbing)
• Large appliances (refrigerators, washers, dryers, air conditioners, stoves, water heaters, dishwashers)
Residents are warned not to place debris on or near utility boxes, water meter covers, near trees, poles, fire hydrants or other structures. Bagged debris and residential trash is ineligible for pickup, but the City of Mayfield and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center have arranged for the placement of dumpsters throughout the city to collect household trash.
