MURRAY - A Mayfield man faces multiple charges following a vehicle pursuit Sunday morning, the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, CCSO Deputy J. Hamm attempted to stop a vehicle on KY 641 North for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit occurred. The pursuit continued several miles until the vehicle stopped in a driveway.
Nicole D. Noonan, 46, of Mayfield, was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana and various traffic related offenses. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
