MAYFIELD — On Tuesday, Pastor Mercado, 41 of Mayfield, was placed under arrest by the Mayfield Police Department after officers responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Mayfield police say that, through an investigation, it was determined that Mercado and James Ethan Blake, 30 of Mayfield, had gotten into a physical altercation at the intersection of South 10th Street and West Oak Street in Mayfield. After the altercation, Mercado got into a vehicle, chased Blake down and struck him with his vehicle.
EMS responded to the scene, and took Blake to the Air Evac base, where he was flown to another hospital for further treatment of his injuries. Mercado was taken to the Graves County Jail, where he was charged with attempted murder.
