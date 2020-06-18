MAYFIELD — A man who authorities say tried to kill his mother several days ago by throwing her from a balcony now faces additional charges related to an incident Monday at the jail where he is incarcerated.
In a news release, Graves County Jailer George Workman said Wednesday that Trevor Taylor, 29, of Mayfield, was rearrested Monday after allegedly assaulting a deputy jailer at the Graves County Jail in Mayfield. Workman reported that Taylor was in the booking area of the jail at about 1:30 p.m. Monday when he became upset.
Workman said that Taylor then struck Deputy Deandre Harmon with what was described as a “mule kick” to Harmon’s groin. He said that Harmon, despite being injured, was able to remain in the scuffle that ensued and was able to take Taylor to the ground and maintain control of him until other deputies were able to assist him.
Workman said that once the struggle was over, Taylor threatened to kill the deputies and his mother. Taylor was also injured and was taken to Jackson Purchase Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released. Taylor was then taken back to the jail.
Workman said Harmon was also taken to Jackson Purchase and treated for his injuries. He said Harmon has missed two days of work due to the extent of the injuries he sustained in the incident.
Workman said that an internal affairs investigation determined that the action taken by the staff was warranted and the least amount of force necessary to resolve the situation was taken.
Taylor was charged with assault in the third degree on a correctional employee, three counts of terroristic threatening in the third degree and menacing. He remains in the jail.
“I would also like to commend our internal affairs division for their fast response and professional demeanor in the investigation into this matter,” Workman said.
Taylor was incarcerated after Mayfield police arrested him Saturday.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said officers were dispatched to a call of a disturbance at a residence and, upon arrival, spoke with a female. The woman then told police that her son, who she identified as Taylor, had entered her apartment, grabbed her and told her he was going to kill her.
Kent then said that Taylor allegedly pushed his mother outside of the apartment unit and tried to throw her over the second-story balcony railing. He said Taylor then fled the scene.
Officers searched for Taylor for a short time before locating him. Kent said that when Taylor saw the officers approaching him, he reportedly fled on foot. He was placed in custody after a brief foot chase.
At that time, Kent said Taylor was placed under arrest for an active warrant in Graves County for assault in the fourth degree. He also was charged with attempted murder/domestic violence, an additional count of assault in the fourth degree and fleeing/evading police on foot.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
