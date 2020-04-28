FAXON — A Mayfield man was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital after the semi truck he was driving overturned on KY 94 East.
At approximately 8:20 a.m. Monday, the Calloway County 911 Communications Center received a report of a single vehicle semi accident on KY 94 East near Highland Road. The caller stated that the vehicle was overturned and there was one occupant trapped inside. The operator, Brian Shelton of Mayfield, was extricated from the wreckage by Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County EMS and transported to MCCH.
After investigation, CCSO said it appears as though Shelton dropped off the right side of the roadway for an unknown reason and his 44,480-pound load of fertilizer shifted, causing the semi and trailer to overturn and come to rest upside down on the right side of the roadway. The roadway stayed closed for several hours as the site was cleaned up and the wreckage and spilled load were removed.
CCSO was assisted at the scene by CCFR, EMS, Calloway County Emergency Management and the state highway department.
MCCH said Monday afternoon that Shelton was treated and released.
Sheriff Sam Steger said he wanted to encourage anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the Sheriff’s Office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address, tips@callkyso.com.
