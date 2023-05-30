MAYFIELD — Mayfield police said Monday that a Murray woman faces multiple charges, following a disturbance.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Department Chief Nathan Kent said officers arrested Aarika Hawks, 37, of Murray, after they were called to a local residence for a disturbance. Hawks was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, criminal trespassing in the third degree and terroristic threatening in the third degree.
