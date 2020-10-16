MAYFIELD — Mayfield police said a man was arrested Wednesday after attempting to strike a woman with a baseball bat.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to a residence on South 17th Street for a report of a fight in progress.
Upon arrival, Kent said officers reported that a man was observed acting disorderly, yelling and cursing loudly, while armed with a baseball bat. Kent said the officers then reported that the suspect ran inside a residence.
As officers approached the home, the man came back outside, where officers restrained him and placed him under arrest. During the investigation that followed his arrest, officers learned that the man had shoved a woman, later identified as his girlfriend, and began swinging the bat at her, Kent said.
The suspect was identified as Brian Boykin, 34. He was charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree, menacing and resisting arrest, as well as assault in the fourth degree (domestic/minor injury).
Boykin was taken to the Graves County Jail. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty on a court of law.
