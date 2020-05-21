MAYFIELD – An Mayfield man who had acted in several projects, including the Emmy Award-winning comedy TV series “Baskets,” reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday in an attempted murder-suicide, according to police. Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said Wednesday that the Mayfield Police Department is investigating an attempted murder-suicide. He said officers responded to a 911 call shortly after 5:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting that a woman had been shot at a residence on South 10th Street in Mayfield. When officers arrived, they were met outside the residence by Erica Price, 34, of Mayfield, with gunshot wounds to her arm and chest. Price was able to tell officers that the alleged gunman, Hagen Mills, 29, of Mayfield, was still inside, and had turned the gun on himself. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. Kent said Price was transported to the Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield for treatment, and was later transferred to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. She was listed in stable condition, he said.
According to sources, Price is employed in Murray.
Through an investigation, Kent said, it was learned that Price’s mother and the young daughter Price shared with Mills were held in the residence by Mills until Price returned home. When Price entered the residence, she was allegedly shot by Mills before he turned the gun on himself, Kent said. Price’s mother and daughter were not physically injured during the incident, Kent said. The Mayfield Police Department was assisted by the Kentucky State Police, the Graves County Sheriff's Office, the Graves County Coroner's Office and Mayfield Fire / EMS.
Hagen had a small role as a rodeo clown in the 2016 pilot episode of “Baskets,” a critically acclaimed comedy that ran on FX through 2019 and starred Zach Galifanakis as twin brothers and Louis Anderson as their mother. Galifanakis was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016, and Anderson was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2016, 2017 and 2018, winning the first year.
According to the Internet Movie Database (imdb.com), Mills’ most recent role was in an independent film called “Star Light,” which is currently scheduled for release on Aug. 4, 2020. His other credits include “Swedish Dicks” (2016) and “Bonnie & Clyde: Justified.” The site lists Mills as having been born in Murray.
According to the Graves County Jail website, Mills had been charged with multiple offenses in the past, the most recent of which occurred in April. He was charged on April 14 with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine); trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense (anabolic steroid); buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of a legend drug.
On March 30, Mills was charged with first-degree rape; first-degree sodomy; first-degree assault (domestic violence); kidnapping (adult); kidnapping (minor); first-degree wanton endangerment.
On July 12, 2017, Mills was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment. On March 23, 2017, he was charged with contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order. On Jan. 31, 2018, he was charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence). He was charged on Nov. 18, 2016, with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol (aggravated circumstances).
Mills was also charged with contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order on May 29, 2009. The first charge listed on the jail’s website is a July 1, 2009 charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offenses.
