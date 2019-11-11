MAYFIELD — Mayfield police say they arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly struck a woman with a video game controller.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said officers received a call at 3 p.m. Friday that sent them to the 200 block of North Second Street. The call was in reference to a female that had apparently been assaulted.
Upon arriving at the residence, officers quickly were able to make contact with the alleged victim and observed that she was bleeding from her head. While being interviewed, the female allegedly told officers that it was her ex-husband that had caused her injury. That person was identified as Brian Perkins, 47, of Mayfield, who the female accused of using the controller of a video game system to commit the assault.
Personnel from Mayfield-Graves County EMS were dispatched to the scene and assessed the injury to the victim. Meanwhile, officers were able to locate Perkins on the property. Kent said that, after further investigation, officers learned that Perkins had become upset with the female for turning off his gaming system and had struck her in the head with its controller.
Perkins was then placed under arrest for assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence,) and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
