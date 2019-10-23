MAYFIELD — Mayfield police say an injury wreck that occurred Monday involved a Murray driver.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said officers responded to a call Monday of a collision involving two vehicles on U.S. 45 South, Upon arriving, Kent said they began an investigation.
He said that investigation resulted in determining that Erica Lewis, 45, of Murray was stopped on U.S. 45 and was waiting to make a left-hand turn when a second vehicle, driven by Alisha Weathers, 40, of Mayfield approached from the rear.
Kent said the investigation showed that Weathers did not see Lewis’ vehicle was idling in front of her until she was too close to Lewis’ vehicle. He said Weathers attempted to hit the brake and tried to veer into a ditch to avoid contact with Lewis’ vehicle, but was not successful in the attempt and struck the rear end of Lewis’ vehicle.
A unit from the Mayfield-Graves County Ambulance Service took Lewis to Jackson Purchase Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
