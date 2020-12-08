MAYFIELD – A Hardin man was arrested by the Mayfield Police Department because of an active arrest warrant and a criminal summons for several past charges in two other counties.
According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, Mayfield PD officers came in contact on Friday with Jacob Dickson, 30, of Hardin. It was learned that Dickson had an active arrest warrant out of Christian County for contempt of court - failure to appear for a charge of third-degree burglary. Dickson also had a criminal summons out of Marshall County for theft of identity of another without consent, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure to notify address change to the Department of Transportation. Dickson was placed under arrest, and lodged in the Graves County Jail on the active warrant, and the criminal summons was also served on him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.