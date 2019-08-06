MAYFIELD — Mayfield police said Monday that a Murray woman was arrested on charges related to a stolen vehicle case out of Calloway County.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Department Chief Nathan Kent said Cynthia Peck, 32, of Murray, was located in what was determined to be a stolen vehicle Sunday evening.
Kent said officers were dispatched to the area of the Walmart in Mayfield in reference to a report of an intoxicated female in a white SUV. A vehicle matching that description was later found at the intersection of South Fifth Street and Paris Road and Kent said that officers observed the vehicle being driven recklessly north on Paris Road.
A traffic stop was made, but Kent said Peck attempted to flee in the vehicle. The vehicle eventually was stopped in a parking lot. Kent said that while officers were approaching the vehicle, Pecks shifted the vehicle into reverse and rammed a Mayfield patrol unit.
Through investigation, Kent said it was learned that the vehicle Peck was driving had been reported stolen out of Calloway County about two hours earlier. Peck was then placed under arrest and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Peck is facing numerous charges. They include: failure to give right of way to vehicles passing the opposite direction, improper start of a vehicle from a parked position, fleeing/evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle), improper passing, wanton endangerment in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree (police officer), receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 (aggravated circumstances), first offense.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
