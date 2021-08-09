MAYFIELD — Mayfield police said that a Murray woman was arrested Saturday on numerous charges after she initially was discovered unconscious.
In a news release, the Mayfield Police Department said that, once she was determined to be OK, suspected narcotics were found in possession of the woman, identified as Linzey B. Banks, 22, of Murray.
She was placed under arrest and charged with possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense (drug unspecified), possession of controlled substance, first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting contraband in the first degree.
Additionally, Banks was served a Calloway County warrant for: Failure to comply - probation violation, related to the original charges of hindering prosecution in the second degree, drug paraphernalia possession, marijuana possession, possession of controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and three counts of probation violation. Banks was taken to the Graves County Jail.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
