MAYFIELD – A Mayfield man has been charged with first-degree assault after allegedly stabbing someone repeatedly.
According to Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent, officers with the Mayfield Police Department responded to the 400 Block of South Seventh Street in Mayfield Thursday morning after a report of a stabbing was called in by resident inside a home. The investigation revealed that 67-year-old Michael Long of Mayfield had allegedly stabbed 28-year-old Blake Livesay of Mayfield multiple times.
Livesay was transported to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Kent said Long was still on the scene when officers arrived, and he was then taken into custody. He was charged with assault in the first degree and lodged in the Marshall County Detention Center.
