MAYFIELD — Mayfield police said over the weekend that two people were arrested on drug charges after one of their children was found unattended on a street.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said that officers responded Saturday to West Broadway after receiving a report of a small child in the street. Officers took the small child from the caller, who had pulled over to ensure the child’s safety.
Kent then said that contact was made with the child’s parents, James Oliver, 37, and Kindra Holsinger, 39. They were found to be in bed, asleep at the time. Both were placed under arrest for wanton endangerment in the first degree.
Kent then said that a plastic bag, containing a green, leafy substance and a pipe was located in plain view on the coffee table. A 16-year-old male juvenile and an 18-year-old female were also located inside the home, asleep.
Kent said Oliver and Holsinger were taken in the Graves County Jail. The 16-year-old male and 2-year-old child were turned over to a family member.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
