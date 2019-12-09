MAYFIELD — A homicide investigation is being conducted by the Mayfield Police Department after the Jackson PurchaseMedical Center emergency room called Kentucky State Police dispatch on Saturday to report a gunshot victim had been brought in for treatment.
In a news release, the Mayfield Police Department said that KPS Dispatch received a call from the emergency room at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday to report that a man, later identified as Reggie Dowell, 35, of Mayfield, was brought to the facility by his wife with two gunshot wounds. Dowell was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Mayfield police detectives determined that the shooting occurred at a gas station on U.S. 45 North in Mayfield. While investigating the scene, Mayfield PD said detectives were made aware that a possible suspect was at the police station ready turn himself in. That suspect was identified as Charles Holloway, 33. of Mayfied.
Mayfield police say Holloway was a friend of Dowell, and admitted to shooting him after an argument that occurred in the vehicle in which they were passengers. Holloway was arrested, lodged at the Graves County Jail and charged with murder. Two other witnesses were questioned and released.
An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday in Madisonville. The investigation is ongoing.
