MAYFIELD — Mayfield police say a Murray woman was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said Jessalyn Redmon, 24, was stopped after a report of her driving recklessly. Kent said Redmon was found to be driving on a suspended license, as well as an active warrant from Tennessee.
Redmon was arrested by an officer with the Mayfield Police Department after a traffic stop. She was taken to the Graves County Jail, Kent said.
Redmon was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration plates, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense. The warrant from Tennessee was related to trafficking narcotics, Kent said.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
