MAYFIELD — Mayfield police say they arrested a man earlier this week that reportedly had attempted to use his fists to punch moving vehicles.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said officers responded to the area of Harmon Park on Monday after multiple citizens had reported a man was walking in the middle of the road. In addition, the reports indicated that the man was witnessed apparently attempting to punch moving vehicles in that area.
Kent said officers soon located a man, believed to be the person of interest, walking northbound over the Veterans’ Memorial Bridge on Paducah Road. Officers reported that the man was described as being manifestly under the influence of a controlled substance and was clearly creating a danger to himself and others.
Kent identified the man as Christopher Sullivan, 23, of Mayfield. He said that Sullivan was arrested and taken to the Graves County Jail.
Kent said Sullivan was charged with public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.