MAYFIELD — A Murray man was involved in a wreck Monday in Mayfield, according to a police report.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said that officers with the Mayfield Police Department were dispatched sometime on Monday to the intersection of KY 58 East and the Dick Castleman Bypass in reference to a two-vehicle collision involving possible injuries.
Kent said that, upon arrival, officers made contact with Ralph Cook, 83, of Water Valley. Through investigation, officers learned that Cook was traveling northbound on the Castleman Bypass in his vehicle as he approached the intersection of KY 58, which becomes Broadway as it moves into the city limits of Mayfield
At the same time, Kent said Scott Mays, 48 of Murray, was traveling southbound in his vehicle on the bypass as he approached the same intersection. Kent said that, as Mays approached the intersection, Cook attempted to turn in front of Mays’ vehicle, causing the two vehicles to collide.
Kent said a unit with the Mayfield/Graves County EMS took Cook from the scene to Jackson Purchase Regional Medical Center for what were described as non life-threatening injuries. Mays was not injured.
