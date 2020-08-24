MAYFIELD — Mayfield police say that a woman was arrested and charged Friday after allegedly attempting to strike people with an object while intoxicated.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said that officers were flagged down on South 14th Street Friday in reference to an intoxicated female attempting to hit people with a stick in the yard. Kent said that contact was made with Susan Day, 46 of Mayfield.
Kent said officers reported that Day was having trouble walking, was exhibiting slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected about her person.
Day was placed under arrest for alcohol intoxication in a public place first offense and taken to the Graves County Jail. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.