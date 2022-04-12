MAYFIELD – After being displaced by the Dec. 10 tornado and then working for four months outside its home county, the Mayfield Post Office is finally back in Mayfield.
The old Mayfield Post Office is located near the downtown area and was one of many historic buildings ravaged by the tornado when it ripped through town two weeks before Christmas. Mayfield Postmaster Josh Jenkins said the office is fortunate to still be standing, and while the long-term plan is to restore and renovate the building, that won’t happen for quite some time.
To deal with the disruption, the office moved its operations to a Paducah facility, but the situation was obviously less than ideal. Postal employees, most of whom live in Graves County, had to drive to Paducah every day, head back to do their routes, return to Paducah and finally head back home at the end of the day. At the same time, all of Mayfield’s post office box customers had to drive to Hickory to pick up their mail.
For several months, the Mayfield Post Office has been waiting to move into a temporary location while it was being renovated to accommodate their needs. Over the weekend, postal workers were finally able to move in at 1102 Paris Road on the south side of Mayfield, and the first day of business was Monday.
“While we’ve been located in Paducah, we’ve had to have our P.O. box customers drive out to the Hickory Post Office location for retail services and their P.O. box services,” Jenkins said Monday. “Starting this morning, everything is up and running at our new location, and we’ve got the carriers running out of this building too. We’ve cut out all the transportation issues that we were having to overcome and the multiple daily travel trips to and from Paducah for carriers are now gone. Now that we’ll be just traveling from this new location, we’ll have a little more consistent delivery window for our customers.”
Although the new location has only been open a day, Jenkins said he has already heard from plenty of relieved residents.
“The community seems to be very excited and we actually had a small line at the door this morning when we opened up from just the news report that went out. The community has been great, and the mayor (Kathy O’Nan) showed up here this morning to welcome us into town. It’s been really good.”
Murray Ledger & Times Publisher Mike Davis said he is excited there will once again be a post office located in Mayfield, noting that it will make delivery much speedier and smoother for the Ledger’s subscribers who live there.
“It’s a sign of normalcy for the Mayfield Post Office to be able to get their local office open, even if it’s temporary,” Davis said. “If affects us, in that, we have subscribers in Graves County and this allows us to resume same day delivery. Being able to go to the post office has to be a welcome return to some sort of normal life.”
While the plan is to eventually restore the old post office as much as possible and reopen there one day, Jenkins said no timeline has yet been established.
“There’s a pretty lengthy process to that, especially with dealing with a historical building,” Jenkins said. “A representative from the Historical Society will come down to visit to make sure we do everything we can to keep the integrity of the old building intact. There is no timeframe, but I would expect that sometime later in this year, we will release something publicly to kind of give a more permanent answer to that situation. I do know that we still have individuals over there weekly who are still working on the plans and working on the structural issues that are still there for that building.”
