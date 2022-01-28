MAYFIELD – While the Mayfield postmaster says their carriers are resilient and have handled working out of Paducah for the last seven weeks quite well, everyone is looking forward to moving to a more stable temporary location hopefully before the end of March.
Like so many buildings in the heart of Mayfield, the Mayfield Post Office was severely damaged by the Dec. 10 tornado, disrupting operations in a major way. Mayfield Postmaster Josh Jenkins said the office is currently operating out of a Paducah facility that closed less than a year ago. Even with these major setbacks, he said the office only missed one day of deliveries.
“We missed one day of delivery, and that was Dec. 11, the day after the tornado,” Jenkins said. “At that point, no one could even get to the building in town, or what was left of it. But that next Monday, we were out delivering. We stayed up all night Friday, Saturday and Sunday and put together new equipment and moved everything we could operationally to that Paducah office and resumed mail on Monday as well as we could. There were still quite a few roads blocked at that point, and we still have roads to this day that we’re not able to get down, but it gets better every day.”
While mail has continued to run in Graves County, it has obviously led to long hours and a whole lot of extra miles driven. Because all of Mayfield’s outgoing mail was already transported daily to Paducah before the tornado, Jenkins said that part of the operation hasn’t changed. However, it has affected the Graves County ZIP codes that run out of the Mayfield office, including Mayfield, Sedalia, Farmington and Hickory.
“We might have a Sedalia route that is running out of Paducah, and that’s a solid hour drive to get there to even start the route because that goes all the way down to the Tennessee line,” Jenkins said. “Each day, all of our carriers are driving from wherever their homes are to Paducah, getting the routes together, then driving them to Mayfield and the surrounding Graves County towns that we deliver to, and then returning to Paducah to bring all the mail back that goes out and then driving back home to their houses. So we’re going through quite a bit to get everyone their mail right now.”
Before the tornado, Jenkins said there were about 700 P.O. box customers that had their mail delivered to the Mayfield post office. In addition to those customers, there are others whose homes are destroyed or inaccessible, so the mail for those two categories is being sent to the Hickory Post Office to be picked up there, Jenkins said.
Jenkins said the Mayfield Post Office has 54 employees. With communications hindered by the tornado, it took a while to locate them all, but they were thankfully all safe and sound. Three of them faced total losses, while many others had major damages to their cars or lost their vehicles. With the rural carriers delivering mail in the farther reaches of the county using their own vehicles, Jenkins said it was a challenge to find replacements for them all. The U.S. Postal Service managed to get vehicles sent in from multiple cities in Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee, he said.
Currently, Jenkins said the Mayfield Post Office is making plans to move into a temporary location at 1104 Paris Road, which is in a shopping center on the south side of town and is the former home of a Piggly Wiggly grocery store. It is currently vacant, and Jenkins said it is undergoing some construction to make it suitable for postal operations. With supply chain problems already being a national issue, it would have been difficult already, but of course, the post office is in the same boat as dozens of other businesses destroyed or damaged by the tornado.
“The most difficult thing for us right now is just getting the materials to complete the job because everyone else is fighting for the same materials,” Jenkins said. “Everyone’s rebuilding and so many businesses have relocated and are grabbing up vacant retail spots and trying to transform those into operational businesses to do their job. But I can say this: we have a crew there working nearly around the clock and we hope to be there in early March.”
Jenkins said that for now, the eventual plan is to rebuild at the original Mayfield location, which is more than a century old and is still standing. He said it is unknown how long the office will be at the temporary location, but it could be anywhere from two to five years.
“We believe (it is still the plan to rebuild at the original location),” Jenkins said. “We are still waiting for some feedback from structural engineers. That was actually a historical building we were in, so the National Register of Historic Places will have input on everything with that. Every part of the original building that was built in 1908 is actually still structurally sound, but there were additions made throughout the years, and that’s what took the brunt of the damage. We plan on doing a revamped edition but try to keep the historical value that was there in that building and keep it classified as a historical building.”
