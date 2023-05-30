MAYFIELD — Mayfield police reported over the weekend that a Mayfield man wanted on an arrest warrant was brought to Calloway County after being taken into custody.
In a news release on Friday, Mayfield Police Department Chief Nathan Kent said officers served the warrant on Thursday for the arrest of Logan Enoch, 35, of Mayfield. Kent said Enoch was placed under arrest and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition - all others.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.