MURRAY — A Mayfield woman was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle driven by a Hopkinsville man.
The Murray Police Department said it responded to a two-vehicle injury collision at the intersection of South 12th Street and Poplar Street at approximately 1:57 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Tracy Hicks, 51, of Mayfield, who stated that she was traveling east on Poplar Street toward 12th Street. Hicks said she proceeded through the intersection when she was struck by a vehicle driving north. Officers also spoke with Jesse Galan, 39, of Hopkinsville, who stated he was driving north on 12th Street. Galan also said he proceeded through the intersection with Poplar Street when he was struck by a vehicle.
Hicks was transported to the MCCH emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted on scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
