MURRAY – Murray Mayor Bob Rogers presented the Key to the City to the directors, staff and members of the Murray High School Tiger Band.
The MHS Tiger Band gave their final performance of their show “Ecstasy of Gold” Tuesday afternoon at Ty Holland Stadium. In attendance was the entire Murray Independence School District body as well as members of the community.
After the performance, Rogers proclaimed that the week of Nov. 22-28, 2021 as Murray High Band Appreciation Week. The proclamation was in response to the band being undefeated this season, as well as state and national champions.
Rogers also surprised the band and audience by handing the Key to the City to MHS band director Tim Zeiss.
“Thank you everybody,” Zeiss said. “Thank you for the support. We appreciate it and are glad we got to perform for you today. Thank you so much”
MHS instructor and speech coach, Michael Robinson, was the emcee for the afternoon and said the seniors for this year will graduate as the most decorated class in Tiger Band history. The senior class has three state champions, two Festivals of Champions grand champions, four regional championships and one national championship.
