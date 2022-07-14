MURRAY – With no redraw taking place at Wednesday’s Calloway County Board of Elections meeting, the order of Murray’s mayoral candidates will remain the same on November’s general election ballot.
After nonpartisan general election candidates drew for ballot position at the Calloway County Courthouse on June 9, mayoral candidate Clif Darnell complained to County Clerk Antonia Faulkner that he saw Mayor Bob Rogers intentionally draw a number twice from the box of ping-pong balls Faulkner held for each candidate. Rogers told the Murray Ledger & Times that he dropped the number and picked it back up, but that he did not draw twice. Darnell obtained security footage of the ballot draw through an open records request and posted the video – which he claims proves Rogers “cheated” to gain the top spot on the ballot – on his personal Facebook page.
Without any procedure outlined in the state’s election statutes directing county clerks what to do in case of a complaint like Darnell’s, Faulkner said she consulted with the Calloway County Attorney’s Office and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office for guidance. She said she was advised that a county elections board has no authority to remove a candidate from the ballot, but that a redraw would be an acceptable response if both candidates agreed. The board decided last week to make that proposal to the candidates, with any possible redraw set to occur at the next meeting.
Both mayoral candidates and several others from the public gathered in the courthouse’s conference room Wednesday morning for the board meeting, and Darnell requested for the board to move the public comment portion to the top of the agenda so he could speak to board members about the issue. He told the board that if it can’t disqualify Rogers from running and has no other recourse, he would rather just leave the ballot the way it is with Rogers listed first. He asked Faulkner if the board had watched the security video and if they came to any clear conclusion as to what it showed. Faulkner said it was not hers or the board’s place to make a determination as to whether Rogers did anything wrong.
“The board has no option to say,” Faulkner said. “The only option the board has (is a redraw). We can’t remove a name from a ballot, and we definitely would not make any accusations as a board. That would be a campaign issue for a candidate to make.”
Darnell pressed Faulkner to state what she saw on the footage. She said that while she didn’t necessarily see Rogers drop the ball in the video, there is no way to determine what Rogers’ eyes saw and whether or not he could have known if he had drawn the first or second ballot position in that moment.
Darnell said that for future reference, he also wanted to ask if he went about making the complaint in the correct way. If there are no repercussions for allegedly drawing twice, he asked if there had been any point in reporting it.
“I’m ultimately trying to find out if what I did was the right thing,” Darnell said. “Is what I did – to stand up and point out what I saw – right? Is this what we should tell candidates in the future who may run for office? If you see someone do something that is out of order, should you report it? Or should you simply abstain from saying anything?”
“Reporting it is important,” Faulkner said. “It’s very similar … to a when a (campaign) sign is too close to a polling place, or when someone’s standing around at a polling place with their T-shirt on and cheering. But there’s only so far that the county board can go with that, and then it turns into, again, a campaign issue.”
After Faulkner asked if the candidates would sign a statement saying they were offered a chance to redraw, Darnell said he wouldn’t sign a statement, so the board secretary noted in the official minutes that the candidates were given that option.
Rogers was present for the meeting, but he did not choose to speak during public comments. His campaign later issued the following statement from Rogers: “First and foremost, let me be clear. The reason I attended this morning is not because I believe that anything wrong occurred in the first ballot draw. What my opponent alleges just simply didn’t happen. I was there because my opponent continues to perpetuate a slanderous attack on my character and integrity. And these attacks have morphed into innuendo that Calloway County officials have made the wrong decisions as well. I was there today to try to put an end to this senseless crusade that is taking away from the real issues that face the residents of the City of Murray, and is frankly causing harm to the fine community that we live in. I stand by my record of five decades of character, service and integrity. I also stand by the accomplishments of the City of Murray during the last four years. With the issues that we will face in the future, I truly could not care less what position I am on the ballot.
“I look forward to a true dialogue on the issues facing our community in the next four years. Hopefully my opponent will stop focusing on nonsense and begin to realize the task at hand for the next mayor of this community. Experience matters and I want to continue working together to move this community forward.”
Faulkner said that during the next election cycle, she plans to let candidates draw folded pieces of paper from a basket instead of using ping-pong balls. She said her deputy clerks did several test runs with the paper and basket and no problems arose. Board members agreed that this procedure might have less potential for disputes.
